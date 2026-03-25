'The Capture' Is The Best TV Show Nobody Knows About

You'll be hooked by the end of episode one.
By John AmatoMarch 25, 2026

The BBC's The Capture is one of the best series I've seen this decade that gets little or no online buzz, especially in America.

It debuted in 2019, and Ben Chanan, an excellent writer, is right on top of the cutting-edge technology shaping our daily lives.

The series is full of twists and turns and led by a strong cast that includes Holiday Granger, Lia Williams, Ben Miles, and the great Ron Perlman.

The first season was terrific and is described thusly: "When a British soldier is charged with a crime, the tenacious young detective handling his case begins to uncover a conspiracy."

The second season delivered more thrills and chills, keeping me guessing until the last minute of the finale.

The third season is running now, but the first two seasons are streaming on Peacock.

Open thread.

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