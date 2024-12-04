The Capture Is A Perfect Show For Our Times

This BBC and Peacock release was ahead of its time when it brought up a powerful new problem
By John AmatoDecember 4, 2024

Since I've faced several debilitating injuries over the last twenty years, I have streamed way more programs than an average person ever should. Because of this, I'm always asked by my friends for some referrals. Many of them love international programs so here's one I think you'll love.

( Fun Fact: I wrote about bingeing TV series before anyone did. I called it power cycling. LOL)

In 2019, a new series called The Capture premiered in the UK.

When a British soldier is charged with a crime, the tenacious young detective handling his case begins to uncover a conspiracy.

What's cool about the show is that at the end of every episode there's usually a twist that hooks you to see the next episode.

It was an exceptional six part miniseries which was then brought over to Peacock.

A very good second season also dropped.

Ben Chanan, the creator said "I can’t confirm or deny at this point, I’m so sorry" if a third series is in the works.

It's very relevant in today's world.

Got any international shows you like?

Open thread.

Discussion

