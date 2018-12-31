The Best Of 2018: Television

The Americans

The quintessential 1980s cold war spy series wrapped up its incredible run with shock and heartbreak.

When Stan finally finds out his best friend and wife are the Russian spies he’s been hunting for since season one, his spirit cracks as he makes a decision he'll regret forever. As for the Jennings', they had to give up their children for Mother Russia to survive in the breathtaking finale.

(Amazon Prime, FX)

Sharp Objects

Amy Adams and Patricia Clarkson put on a tour de force in this Gillian Flynn tale fueled by murder, abuse and self-loathing that dripped from head to toe with gothic horror.

(HBO)

Unforgotten

This is a wonderful UK throwback series that shows us how less can be more in a patient, never-flashy cold case crime drama that coolly combs through the evidence and suspects to solve a crime, led by the always terrific Nicola Walker.

(Amazon Prime)

Killing Eve

This new series was magnificent to behold. Jodie Comer’s assassin Villanelle was 2018’s version of 'Alice' from Idris Alba's Luther series. Comer reveled in her psychopathy, seducing an equally wonderful Sandra Oh, an MI-5 agent hot on her trail.

(BBC America)

Line Of Duty

Jed Mercurio hired the wondrous Thandie Newton to star in season four as the latest target of AC-12's investigation. After a brilliant Season Three, I wondered how the latest entry could measure up but as usual, it did not disappoint.

(Hulu)

Bodyguard

Only the mind of Jed Mercurio can keep so many plates spinning. He followed up Line Of Duty with this government conspiracy-laden thriller that keeps you on the edge of your seat until the final bell. Game of Thrones Richard Madden stars and the opening 20 minutes of the first episode was as riveting as anything you'd see on the big screen.

(Netflix)

The Good Fight

The next chapter from the creators of The Good Wife keeps growing and growing before our eyes. In season two, Diane Lockhart takes on Donald Trump and the notorious "pee-pee tape."

(CBS All Access)

Atlanta

Donald Glover’s brilliance cannot be contained. After watching him perform on NBC's Community , one should not be at all surprised at his success and creativiry with this project.

(Hulu, FX)

The Good Place

I thought season three suffered a bit because it stranded our characters on earth but then transcends itself once again when it transported our 4 trash-bags to Janet(s) special place, proving this comedy stands alone and its inventiveness is only rivaled by Donald Glover’s Atlanta.

(Hulu, Netflix)

The Haunting of Hill House

Although it fizzled towards the end, director Mike Flanagan took probably the greatest haunted house book of all time and turned it into a 10-part terrifying adventure.

(Netflix)

Glow

The second season based on lady wrestlers of the '80s actually outdid the first and I can never say enough about the talents of Alison Brie, whose Zoya the Destroya steals the show whenever she's on camera. Mad props to the entire cast as they shine in every way.

(Netflix)

Save Me

Lennie James wrote, directed and starred in this tragedy about a missing 13-year-old girl. James plays her drunken and carousing father, who gave her up for adoption at the age of three while holding a pen in one hand an a pint in another. When she disappears the police arrest him as a suspect. That starts him on a wild search for her with the help of his best mates and a bad attitude.

(Starz)

The Terror

This claustrophobic look at a Royal Naval expedition in 1848 trying to fight a frigid wasteland and ultimately an arctic man-eating creature while trying to do England proud and find a northwest passage. Based on a novel by Dan Simmons, this was as scary as it was captivating.

(AMC)

Homecoming

Julia Roberts' first foray into the streaming/television world was a huge success buoyed by the direction of Sam Esmail. Is it a government conspiracy or a corporation out of control or her own mind playing tricks on her? The thirty-minute format worked well and it was aided by an incredible soundtrack that featured cues from movies from the 70s and 80s highlighted by John Carpenter.

(Amazon Prime)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

The second season spends much of its time in the Catskill Mountains, but Rachel Brosnahan is tremendous as the spurned wife turned stand-up comic and is the only reason to watch this series. But it's a good reason.

(Amazon Prime)

One Day at a Time

This reimagined series featuring a Cuban-American family and their friends navigating life is sweet and compelling, buoyed by the wonderful and effervescent Rita Moreno.

(Netflix)

The Bridge

This was the fourth and final season of the Scandi- noir series that was so incredible it spurred numerous reboots all over the world. Saga Noren portrayed by the wonderful Sofia Helin may finally find her place in the world while trying to solve another string of murders after being falsely imprisoned by her vindictive and destructive mother.

(Hulu)

For the life of me, I have no idea why television critics swoon over Better Call Saul. Why did it take four seasons for Slippin' Jimmy to turn back into Slippin' Jimmy? Now if the series was about Mike, Nacho, and Guss I'd be all in.

Happy New Year, everyone, and happy binge watching too!