JD Vance Says Suffering For Americans Will Continue

JD Vance was asked about expiring SNAP benefits which will affect 42 million Americans, but instead of answering lashed out at Democrats and ranted Americans will continue to suffer under Trump's administration.

Republicans have been in charge for over 14 months and continually blame the previous administration for all the wrongs they've helped foment or failed to address. This includes Trump's crazy yo-yo tariffs that rocked Wall Street and have been ruled unconstitutional by the Supreme Court.

When JD Vance and Trump campaigned they claimed over and over again they could fix all the problems immediately while not getting the country into any stupid wars.

Instead, we have Trump killing alleged drug smugglers, kidnapping foreign leaders and and orchestrating an immoral sneak attack on Iran, throwing the world's oil supply into jeopardy, and causing skyrocketing gas prices at the pumps.

Q: On the issue of the shutdown, there is the concern about 42 million people losing snap benefits over this weekend. The administration has moved a lot of money around to pay troops, to pay federal law enforcement, and is telling Congress it can't move money around to pay some of those benefits. Why not, and would there be some push perhaps in the next 48 hours to try to do that so Americans don't go hungry? VANCE: Well, here's the problem.

JD Vance never once answered the question about why 42 million are losing SNAP benefits while the administration takes care of everyone else.

Instead of looking in the mirror, Vance said, "The Democrats are acting irresponsibly." Then he made these miserable comments.

VANCE: But look, right now, this government, this administration, we're like guys running around, you know, with a leak in a damn wall, trying to plug it with bubblegum. And we plug one spot with bubblegum, and we plug another spot with bubblegum, and we plug another spot with bubblegum.