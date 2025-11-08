Shapiro Rips ‘Christian’ Vance For Trying To Starve Americans

It’s shocking just how much the Trump administration is trying to harm Americans. As I write this, the administration has appealed to the Supreme Court to stop SNAP benefits going to needy Americans in order to punish Democrats for demanding affordable health insurance.

Gov. Josh Shapiro (D-PA) didn’t hold back on Friday when asked about Vice President JD Vance calling a lower court order to release SNAP funding “absurd.”

“America has a president, a vice president, that don't give a damn about all Americans. They have made that crystal clear,” Shapiro began. “At least with Donald Trump, he's transparent about that.” Vance, on the other hand is a “total phony.”

“JD Vance rose to some prominence by writing a book about growing up in Appalachia, where there's a whole lot of people who get SNAP,” Shapiro explained. “He made millions of dollars on the backs of telling their stories, and then he turned his damn back on those very people who he likes to write about and claim as his own.”

Then Shapiro ripped Vance on his supposed faith: “I know my Bible, and my Bible teaches us that we are to love thy neighbor and we are to feed the hungry. Deuteronomy says if you see a person who is in need, you don't give them a clenched fist. You open up your hand.”

“So, for JD Vance now to turn around after claiming all these things his whole life, and literally go to court to stop hungry people from eating, that is not only phony, it is shameful, and this is who is leading America today,” Shapiro continued.

“Folks got to wake up and realize the people who are leading in America, quite literally want to keep people hungry,” Shapiro added. “America deserves better than JD Vance.”

Damn right.