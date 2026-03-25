Pete Hegseth's Pastor Wants James Talarico To Die

Pete Hegseth’s spiritual adviser wants Texas Senate candidate James Talarico to die. Sounds very Christian amirite?
By RedStateRachelMarch 25, 2026

Pete Hegseth’s spiritual adviser wants Texas Senate candidate James Talarico to die. Sounds very Christian, amirite?

Evangelical extremist pastor Brooks Potteiger attacked Talarico on the right-wing podcast “Reformation Red Pill,” hosted by Joshua Haymes, last week. HuffPo reported that Potteiger and Haymes called the Texas Democrat “a wolf,” “a demon,” and “a snake,” before Hegseth’s pastor claimed he wanted Talarico to die.

Watch the video at the 15:53 mark to see the exchange between Potteiger and Haymes.

Talarico Response

The reason many Texans and Americans love James Talarico is that he calls out MAGA Christians for what they are -- Christian Nationalists. The Texas Senate candidate offers a different version of Christianity from that followed by Potteiger and others. Talarico prefers the version of Christianity that Jesus preached. See Talarico's response:

MAGA and Trump are triggered by Talarico and the Trump administration blocked CBS from airing the Texas candidate's interview with Stephen Colbert in February.

Talarico Crushes the MAGA Version of "Christianity"

The Texas teacher turned politician puts a mirror on MAGA Christianity, showing people that much of their doctrine is about power, not God. Here's another quick interview with Talarico:

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