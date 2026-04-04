Hegseth Fires Top General, Holds Up Promotions Of Black And Women Officers

An unqualified SecDef is purging the military and refusing to promote Black and female officers.
By John AmatoApril 4, 2026

Donald Trump's Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth continues to fire top-ranking military leaders while also refusing to promote Black and women senior officers who have already gone through a vigorous vetting process.

Hegseth's hatred of diversity in the military ranks is well known and NBC news reports,"Donald Trump's Secretary of Defense continues to fire top-ranking military leaders offer mild resistance to some of his commands while also refusing to promote black and women senior officers who have already been vetted.

The NY Times broke this news back in March:

Two of the officers targeted by Mr. Hegseth are Black, and two are women on a promotion list that consists of about three dozen officers, most of whom are white men, senior military officials said.

Mr. Hegseth had been pressing senior Army leaders, including Army Secretary Daniel P. Driscoll, for months to remove the officers’ names, military officials said. But Mr. Driscoll, citing the officers’ decades-long records of exemplary service, had repeatedly refused.

Whiskey Pete's Christian nationalist views are well known, and now he's taking it out on qualified senior officers who earned their promotions, but because of their gender or skin color are now being blocked by this overstimulated jackass.

This is racism in action. Any calls against diversity and inclusion are overt racism.

"Two officials said that among the attributes Hegseth has cited for removing officers from promotions are past support for Covid vaccines or mask mandates for troops, which were enacted during the Biden administration, or whether officers were affiliated with DEI programs, potentially being women or members of racial minority groups, or promoted or worked on such initiatives."

Hegseth is throwing his weight around across all branches of the military and even at those who have retired, like Sen. Mark Kelly.

The promotion process is rigorous, and his meddling has eroded trust in it.

Republican-led Congress has allowed unqualified egomaniacs, buffoons, conspiracy theorists, and nuts to be confirmed to run key positions in the federal government.

The results are a disaster.

Remember when Joni Ernst said she was concerned about voting to confirm Hegseth because of his writings & statements which indicated hostility to women serving in non-support military roles, but said she decided to vote for him after he privately assured her that wasn’t the case?

Ron Filipkowski (@ronfilipkowski.bsky.social) 2026-04-03T11:15:04.588Z

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