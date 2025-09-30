Hegseth: All Non-White Military Leaders Were DEI Promotions

During his forced pep rally for military leaders, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth smeared every non-white uniform leader in the US Military as being DEA hires from a "woke" Department of Defense.

Hegseth pranced proud around the stage during his speech, nervous and anxious, and exuded a man not in control of himself.

HEGSETH: For too long, we've promoted too many uniformed leaders for the wrong reasons, based on their race, based on gender quotas, based on historic so-called firsts. We've pretended that combat arms and non-combat arms are the same thing. We've weeded out so-called toxic leaders under the guise of double-blind psychology assessments, promoting risk-averse, go-along-to-get-along conformists instead. You name it, the department did it. Foolish and reckless political leaders set the wrong compass heading. And we lost our way. We became the woke department. But not anymore.

Calling the DOD "woke" doesn't make it so.

Hegseth has politicized the entire US Military.

He's also making sure his white Christian nationalist beliefs are thriving.