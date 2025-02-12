Hegseth Booed And Heckled By Military Families

Secretary of Defense and unqualified drunkard Pete Hegseth got just the welcome he deserved in Stuttgart, Germany this week.

From NBC News:

On a visit to the U.S. military’s key European military hub in Stuttgart, Hegseth was booed by around two dozen people who live at the base in an apparent demonstration against the policies currently being implemented by the Trump administration.

The demonstrators at the short protest repeatedly chanted “DEI,” apparently in a reference to the recent ban Hegseth has placed on some books in defense department schools. Hegseth last week ordered the restriction of learning materials covering subjects that included psychology and immigration in DOD schools.

Hegseth also said in a memo last week that the U.S. military will no longer allow transgender individuals to join the military and will stop performing or facilitating procedures associated with gender transition for service members.