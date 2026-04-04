Pentagon Pete Excludes Catholics From Good Friday Services

HuffPost’s Jennifer Bendery reported that Whiskey Pete Hegseth’s Pentagon invited 3,500 employees to attend a Good Friday service at its in-house chapel. But the email invitation offered “a friendly reminder” that there would be only a Protestant service and no Good Friday mass.

This sends a disgusting message to Catholics and other non-Protestants at the Pentagon. The message seems to have been received, too:

“I guess so the Catholics know their kind ain’t welcome,” said the Defense Department employee who shared the email. “It’s so ridiculous.” — Jen Bendery (@jbendery.bsky.social) 2026-04-03T17:10:31.021Z

It also seems to violate the Establishment Clause of the First Amendment to the United States Constitution. Cornell Law School’s Legal Information Institute says, “The First Amendment's Establishment Clause prohibits the government from making any law “respecting an establishment of religion.” This clause not only forbids the government from establishing an official religion, but also prohibits government actions that unduly favor one religion over another. It also prohibits the government from unduly preferring religion over non-religion, or non-religion over religion.”

Pete Hegseth’s Pentagon could not be more blatantly giving preference to one religion. Did he forget that the Pentagon is a government institution, not his, his pastor’s, or Donald Trump’s? Or was he too drunk or too busy salivating over killing Muslims to notice or care about the Constitution?

Regardless, on this Easter weekend, Archbishop Timothy Broglio reminds that Jesus preached a message of peace. “It's hard to cast this war, you know, as something that would be sponsored by the Lord,” he said.

I’ll bet Puffy-Faced Pete’s service says nothing of the sort.