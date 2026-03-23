Talarico Terrifies Trump

Donald Trump is sweating bullets right now over the Texas runoff and James Talarico. It turns out that Talarico has some traction in Texas by virtue of his own brand of Christianity, one that is more attractive to Christians than Trump's evangelical "hate everyone but the sinner-in-chief" brand.

Trump can't even make an endorsement in the primary because he can't turn his back on Ken Paxton, who asks "how high?" every time Trump tells him to jump. But he knows Ken Paxton could lose to Talarico, too.

'Tis a dilemma, and one that puts Donald's panties in a twist. What to do, what to do? Well, of course!!! Just post some crap on Truth Social as red meat for the evangelicals who hate everyone. So here we go.

"The Democrat running in Texas, James Talarico. turns out to be a FRAUD!" he wrote. "It showed after the Election when he beat low IQ Candidate Jasmine Crockett." (Low IQ candidate is his code for the n-word, if you hadn't figured that out)

Here's where it gets interesting though. What a pander to those narrow-minded servants of Satan calling themselves Christians! "He's got six Genders, insults to Jesus, only vegan food, was wearing a mask in 2003 and 2024, and is a weak ineffective guy who we "allowed" to win prior to releasing the avalanche of information we had on him because, as bad as Crockett was as a Candidate, this guy is worse!"

SIX genders!!! WHOA IF TRUE.

Let me translate that for you: Donald Trump is so weak he can't even help candidates in TEXAS, where James Talarico is gaining traction with people who go to church every Sunday and don't consider themselves haters. He's weak, he's scared, and he's sweating. If they really had something on Talarico, Donald wouldn't be out there making shit up.

And because he cannot endorse, he has to hit Talarico with one of the most ineffective and stupid streams of invective I've ever read. "I believe that any human being running against him, sick, incompetent, close to death, or even a child, would win." Translation: I'm not endorsing because I can't.

And then he went into another tirade against Gavin Newsom, who also terrifies Trump. In Newsom's case, Trump thinks dyslexia is disqualifying, as if the Donald ever reads a damn thing that isn't presented in pictures.

You can almost see the flop sweat rolling off of his corpulent body, pasting his hair to his scalp. He's terrified that Talarico will win Texas.

He ought to be.