Delusional Old Man Thinks He Got Rid Of Inflation

Donald Trump veered off into a fugue state of dementia-linked delusion when he bashed President Biden for inflation while claiming he already "gotten rid" of the problem. Never mind that the last economic report showed a sharp rise in inflation, which caused a collapse in the stock markets.

Trump rambled into this lie when he was asked about recent statements made by disgraced former Border Patrol Chief Gregory Bovino.

Q: Your former Border Patrol chief, Greg Bovino, said his only regret is that he didn't catch more illegal aliens. What's your reaction to that? TRUMP: Who said that? Q: That's your former Border Patrol chief. He just retired. TRUMP: Well, I mean, we captured a lot. You know, they were allowed into the country by Sleepy Joe and that group of incompetent people that were, the, worst president ever, the group of incompetent people. To me, that's the biggest scar. You know, inflation, they caused the highest inflation we've ever had. We've already gotten rid of it. The biggest scars is what they did, the people that they allowed, from prisons all over the world. They came from the Congo, from all over South America. Rough, rough, rough people.

This is not even coherent. It's less about inflation and more about his sundowning in the middle of the day. Where is the media on this?

But here are some facts anyway. Under Demented Donald's watch, inflation continues to rise. The February PPI report caused the markets to crash when the inflation rate rose .07 instead of the expected .03.

Donald Trump lives in a reverse world. Truth are lies and lies are truth. And dementia fantasies are just that.

Since we have a neutered Beltway press corps, no follow-up questions are ever asked when Trump makes insane remarks, exaggerations or outright lies.

All the polling averages have Trump at the lowest point in his political life.

Even Real Clear Politics has him at 41.3%

Trump's mental deficiencies are catching up with him. Not fast enough, though.