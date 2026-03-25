Watters: Only A Five-Year-Old Would Ask When Trump's Iran War Will End

Condescending sexist Jesse Watters decided to try to mansplain what's going on with Iran to his co-host Jessica Tarlov. I'd say he's a pig, but that would be insulting to pigs.

Here's Watters attacking Tarlov on this Tuesday's The Five on Fox for daring to point out Trump's incoherent babbling about what the justification was for attacking Iran in the first place and how long we might be there, where Watters flippantly pretended the only person who would ask such a question is a child.

TARLOV: Listen, Donald Trump himself and Pete Hegseth and top officials with the administration have told us completely backwards explanations for this multiple times.

We have heard it will be a few days. Actually, it will take months—no boots on the ground. Also, maybe a draft, and we're sending thousands of troops to the region.

WATTERS: Did you hear about a draft?

TARLOV: Yeah.

WATTERS: I never heard of that.

TARLOV: Well, you were on vacation. I'm glad you got some...

WATTERS: I wasn't dodging this one.

TARLOV: Not like our president. We already won. Also, give us 200 billion dollars. We fight with bombs. Also, let's give 14 billion dollars in oil sanctions relief. We're going to end the regime. They'll never get a nuke. Just kidding. Those aren't our goals anymore.

There are serious developments in the fact that Israel and the Saudis want us to keep going, perhaps past the point that the administration wants to keep going.

Then you have the question of what happens in a year or two years. Let's say that we get out in the next few weeks, which, maybe that is the plan. Can they rebuild these facilities? Not just talking about the nuclear parts. I'm talking about the drone manufacturing and the ballistic missile manufacturing, which has been actually to this point our greatest issue.

Those are all very real and valid questions rooted in things that Donald Trump is saying himself. He already said again today, we already won. Why are we even talking about this?

Oh, can I just...

TARLOV: No.

WATTERS: ...jump in for a second.

TARLOV: Please, whatever. mean,

WATTERS: Jessica asked a question that a five-year-old would ask: when is this thing going to be over?

TARLOV: Stop it.

WATTERS: That's not a serious contribution to a discussion about a war, Jessica, okay? We knew what was the objective and we're going about it methodically. If you don't know what the goal is, you weren't listening.

TARLOV: I do...

WATTERS: Let me explain it to you this way.

TARLOV: It started out with regime change and ending the nuclear program, and then...



GUTFELD: It was never regime change.

TARLOV: Yes, it was. He said today we already did a regime because you got Ayatollah Jr.

WATTERS: You're hyperventilating. Relax. Let me explain the war to you.

PERINO: Oh, my god. Jesse.

WATTERS: First off, why would Donald Trump lie about talking? That's all he does is talk. You don't think he's talking? He's talking to everybody. He was talking to Maduro right before he pulled him out of bed. He talks to Putin. He talks to reporters who call him at 1 o'clock in the morning. You don't believe that he was talking to the Iranians? Come on!

Of course, he's talking, and he bought a lot of time, five days, for the 82nd Airborne to get into the theater.