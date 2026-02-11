Jesse Watters Can’t Understand Why His Neighbor Called Him A Fascist

Jesse Watters started whining on Fox’s The Five show about an encounter with a driver while walking down his street. "I give him a wave because he was a neighbor, I thought, and all of a sudden, he passes me, screeches on the brakes, rolls down the window, and says, ‘F-you, fascist!’” Watters said.

Instead of denying being a fascist, Watters exclaimed, “I'm thinking to myself, like, how does – he doesn’t know I'm a fascist!”

“Yes he does, you're on TV,” liberal cohost Jessica Tarlov reminded him.

“Do I come across as a fascist?” Watters asked.

“Yes!” Tarlov said.