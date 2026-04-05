King Charles Refuses To Meet With Epstein Survivors In US Trip

King Charles and Queen Camilla are due to visit Washington, D.C. later this month for what is supposed to be a ceremonial visit designed to smooth over recent tensions with the U.K.

But the family of Epstein victim and Ex-Prince Andrew accuser Virginia Giuffre as well as attorneys for other victims have demanded Charles include a visit with victims during his time in the U.S.

The king has declined, citing ongoing Epstein investigations in the U.K. People reported, “Sources indicate that the concern is that anything emerging from such a meeting could potentially affect or prejudice the work of British law enforcement or any legal action that may or may not follow.”

Victims are not buying it. Brad Edwards, a lawyer for another woman who claims to have been trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein to Andrew called the Palace’s publicly expressed sympathy for the victims “performative – effectively window dressing” if the royal couple will not meet with the victims, The Washington Post reported. Another victims' lawyer, Sigrid McCawley, was quoted as saying, “An audience with King Charles for survivors would be a step in the right direction by the monarch in acknowledging the wrongs that were committed by one of their own but were hidden from the public for far too long.”

“When Charles stripped Andrew of his prince title and other honors, the palace said that ‘their Majesties’ — in the plural — wished to make clear that ‘their thoughts and utmost sympathies have been, and will remain with, the victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse,’” The Post noted.

Seems it wouldn’t be too difficult for the king to hear directly from the survivors without commenting on any legal matters.

That is, unless Charles is more concerned with not antagonizing Epstein BFF Donald Trump.