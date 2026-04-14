Dems Set Up Squeeze Play On WH, GOP Over Trump Unfitness

Late last week Rep. Jamie Raskin, the ranking member of the Judiciary Committee, wrote to White House physician Sean Barbabella demanding a “comprehensive” evaluation of Donald Trump’s cognitive state, that the results be publicly released and that Barbabella testify under oath before Congress.

Raskin also demanded a report on every medication Trump is taking, as well as the cognitive side effects, independent journalist Scott Dworkin reported. He said the deadline is April 24.

“When the President of the United States threatens to extinguish a civilization on social media, rants about combat missions with children at the Easter Egg Roll, and drops profane tirades on Easter morning, we have indisputably entered the realm of profound medical difficulty and concern,” Raskin wrote, according to HuffPost.

Raskin followed up with a bill to create a 25th Amendment commission. More than 80 Democrats have already demanded Trump’s impeachment or removal under the 25th Amendment. Raskin’s bill would create a permanent bipartisan commission in Congress that would serve as an alternative to a presidential cabinet determining a president’s fitness or unfitness. The 25th Amendment says either the vice president and the Cabinet or "such other body as Congress may by law provide" can send a declaration to Congress declaring the president unfit for office, Axios noted.

Axios' Andrew Solender posted the names of the 50 Democratic cosponsors.

Axios all but called the bill a waste of time. It will be difficult to pass in the Republican-controlled Congress. Even if it does, removing Trump would “still be a long shot,” Axios said.

But that is beside the point. The point is to call attention to Trump’s obvious mental instability and derangement, and then force Trump, the White House and Republicans in Congress to either go along or defend the indefensible.

LFG!