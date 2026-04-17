Democrat Asks RFK Jr. About The 25th Amendment. The Copium Was Instant.

California Democratic Rep. Mark Takano offered a masterclass in grilling Health Secretary RFK Jr. during a congressional hearing. Right to the point, he asked, "Should Trump fail a mental fitness test, would you vote to invoke the 25th Amendment?"

RFK Jr., in full bootlicker audition mode, immediately launched into fanfiction: "There hasn't been a president who is more sane—"

Takano, who was not having any part of that circus, said, "Reclaiming my time." Straight back to the point: "Would you invoke the 25th Amendment?" Our conspiracy connoisseur-turned-Health Secretary, when he's not cutting off raccoons' penises, doubled down like it's his full-time job: "President Trump is the most stable—"

Takano calmly said, "Apparently not." A guy who has built a brand on questioning every fucking thing suddenly developed a mysterious allergy to answering a yes-or-no about the mental fitness of the boss he's desperately trying to impress.

RFK Jr. morphed into a human Teleprompter for the president, basically saying, "Trump is peak sanity, trust me, bro." It’s so MAGA to shirk off a basic question about presidential stability while somehow considering that to be a strong endorsement, and "reclaiming my time" hits harder than most actual policy debates.

In the background, Takano displayed Trump's bizarre post, in which the president apparently thinks he's Jesus Christ.

"Two days later, on April 7th, President Trump put out a statement that said, quote, a whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again," Takano said. "I don't want that to happen, but it probably will, end quote. Mr. Secretary, the Commander-in-Chief of the United States military is calling for the eradication of an entire civilization."

"And five days later, the President started posting on Truth Social at 9 pm at night, continuing until 5 am the next morning, and included an unhinged attack on Pope Leo, claiming Pope Leo was weak on crime," he continued. And then, later that day, the next day, President Trump posted this image of himself as Jesus Christ."

"Mr. Secretary, people across the country and around the world were deeply offended by this blasphemous image," he said. "Millions of Americans are questioning this President's mental fitness, his emotional stability, and whether he can carry out the duties of his office. Do you share their concerns about his mental health?"

"I wanna call your attention to the last line of that," Junior said.

Takano called him out for "not being responsive," adding, "We need a Commander-in-Chief that we know has full command of his mental faculties."

"Millions of Americans are wondering if this president is delusional and thinks he's Jesus Christ" -- Brilliant line of questioning here from Rep. Takano to RFK Jr about Trump's nutso social media posts and what it says about his mental health — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2026-04-17T14:11:54.588Z

And more:

TAKANO: An American president used the F-word in a Sunday morning message that was seen by millions. Does this raise concerns for you about the president's mental health? RFK Jr: The president is a bargainer and he knows how to make a deal — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2026-04-17T14:08:44.088Z

Democrats, we need more of this, please. Thank you for your attention to this matter!