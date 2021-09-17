Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

CIA Director Gina Haspel: Trump's Behavior After Election Loss Was 'Insanity'

Trump's former CIA director said the baby man had a break down and acted out like a "6-year-old with a tantrum."
By John Amato
CIA Director Gina Haspel: Trump's Behavior After Election Loss Was 'Insanity'
Former CIA Director Gina Haspel

In Bob Woodward's new book Peril, it was revealed that Trump's former CIA director Gina Haspel discussed the treasonous ex-president's mental state after he lost the election on November 10.

Business Insider reports Haskell said,"We are on the way to a right-wing coup. The whole thing is insanity. He is acting out like a six-year-old with a tantrum."

She made these remarks to General Mark Milley after Trump fired his Secretary of Defense Mark Esper on November 9.

Gen. Milley comes off as a true patriot to the Constitution and not a Trump puppet like, for instance, Richard Grenell. Milley said, "we're going to be steady - -we're going to keep our eye on the horizon. Keep alert to any risks, dangers. Keep the channels open."

Traitor Trump is still acting like a six year-old out of office.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team