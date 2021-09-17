CIA Director Gina Haspel: Trump's Behavior After Election Loss Was 'Insanity'

In Bob Woodward's new book Peril, it was revealed that Trump's former CIA director Gina Haspel discussed the treasonous ex-president's mental state after he lost the election on November 10.

Business Insider reports Haskell said,"We are on the way to a right-wing coup. The whole thing is insanity. He is acting out like a six-year-old with a tantrum."

She made these remarks to General Mark Milley after Trump fired his Secretary of Defense Mark Esper on November 9.

Gen. Milley comes off as a true patriot to the Constitution and not a Trump puppet like, for instance, Richard Grenell. Milley said, "we're going to be steady - -we're going to keep our eye on the horizon. Keep alert to any risks, dangers. Keep the channels open."

Traitor Trump is still acting like a six year-old out of office.