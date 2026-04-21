The Toddlers Have Taken Over The Daycare

Is the 25th Amendment even a realistic possibility?
By Chris capper LiebenthalApril 21, 2026

Over the weekend, Trump signed off on an executive order with the usual suspects standing around and behind him, ready to applaud and sing paeans to Trump on cue. But this one took a pathetic twist.

After scribbling something that looks more like a seismograph reading of when his popularity hits rock bottom than an actual signature, Trump exclaimed:

Oh, that's a good one. Look at that, Joe. Do you think Biden can do that?

He then showed it off like a toddler showing off a scribbling that was supposed to be a dinosaur eating the moon or something, and waiting for his mommy to hang it on the fridge next to the pictures of couches Vance ripped out of a furniture magazine. However, that's just the biggest red flag on how unwell Trump is, but it is not the only one.

As people age, their fine motor skills diminish. It's harder for the elderly to button buttons, turn on lamp switches, or even hold eating utensils. Trump's preference for a Sharpie over a regular ballpoint is probably because the thicker marker is easier for him to handle. By the way, Biden never needed a Sharpie to sign anything. And the fact that Trump found this particular signature a "good one" would indicate he's had problems for a while.

But the really scary part is the way everyone cheered when he showed off his chicken-scratch signature. Is it that they are so afraid of him that they have to lick his boots so thoroughly, or is it because they want to humor him while someone else is really running the show? Either way, these people are not about to put the good of the country first and foremost by invoking the 25th Amendment.

November can't get here soon enough.

TRUMP: *signs his name* Oh, that's a good one. Look at that, Joe. Do you think Biden can do that?

Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2026-04-18T13:47:52.672Z

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