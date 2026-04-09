More Than 80 Democrats Demand Trump's Removal Via 25th Amendment

Impeachment articles are also being filed against the dangerously unfit Trump and Pete Hegseth.
More Than 80 Democrats Demand Trump's Removal Via 25th Amendment
Credit: Gage Skidmore/Wikimedia/CC license 2.0
By NewsHound EllenApril 9, 2026

Rep. John Larson (D-CT) has filed 13 articles of impeachment against Donald Trump, according to the Independent.

In a statement, Larson said, “Donald Trump has blown past every requirement to be removed from office. And it's getting worse.”

It’s not just Trump’s genocidal threats against Iran. The impeachment articles also accuse him of “murder, war crimes and piracy” in Venezuela and in international waters, the Independent reported. That is in addition to usurping Congress’ war powers, illegally militarizing law enforcement and unlawfully deporting citizens or immigrants based on race.

Larson also called for the 25th Amendment to be invoked against Trump. “He's becoming more unstable by the day,” Larson said. “He is unfit to lead.”

Rep. Yassamin Ansari has announced she plans to file articles of impeachment against Pete Hegseth next week. “His reckless endangerment of U.S. servicemembers and repeated war crimes, including bombing a girls’ school in Minab, Iran and willfully targeting civilian infrastructure, are grounds for impeachment and removal from office,” she said.

Meanwhile 88 (so far) Democratic members of Congress have called for the obviously unwell Trump to be removed from office via the 25th Amendment. That includes only two senators.

Yes, I know this will likely go nowhere with the complicit Republicans in control of Congress. But putting public pressure on them is a good and important start.

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