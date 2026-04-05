Easter In America 2026

A cartoon for April 5, 2026
Easter In America 2026
By RattApril 5, 2026

Happy Easter to those who celebrate. To those who don't, Happy Sunday.

I took a couple of days off completely, paying no attention to any news. I just picked up my phone to look at what I missed briefly and saw that Trump called a lid at 11:05 Saturday morning for "executive time." Why do I feel like half of the renovations he's asking for in the White House are to scrape ketchup off the walls of the residence?

If the man wants to audition for HGTV, he should resign the presidency to do so. Otherwise he can STFU about his stupid ballroom and wanting a half-billion more for the White House. People need healthcare and food more than we need Corinthian columns at the White House. Screw his gold-plated vanity.

Other than that, what's on your mind this morning?

- Karoli

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