WHEE! Oil Prices Will Surge In Coming Weeks Due To Hormuz Backup

“We’re at dangerously low levels already,” said one industry executive who was granted anonymity to discuss private conversations with the administration.
By Susie MadrakJune 5, 2026

The oil industry has warned the Trump administration that a Hormuz-sized hole in the world’s petroleum market is steadily draining inventories to levels that are likely to send global energy prices surging in the next several weeks, according to Politico.

Industry executives told senior White House officials and Cabinet members in recent weeks, the people said. The warnings came as recently as late last month as data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration and other sources began showing that fuel makers were increasingly relying on oil and fuel from their storage tanks to replace products no longer arriving from the Middle East.

“We’re at dangerously low levels already,” said one industry executive who was granted anonymity to discuss private conversations with the administration. “We have shared those concerns at the highest levels of government about what’s coming in mid-to-late June. … I hope they are paying attention to inventories right now. You’re hitting tank bottom.”

Countries are drawing down supplies in their oil and fuel storage tanks to make up for the shortage of supply coming from the Middle East, but inventories are now running dangerously low and some companies and market analysts are sounding the alarm that a price spike could come later this month.

Oil Bosses: “Prices will soar”

Trump: “Don’t care… very boring…”

www.independent.co.uk/news/world/a...

The Tennessee Holler (@thetnholler.bsky.social) 2026-06-01T19:32:08.228Z

Energy Secretary Chris Wright: "Democratic green energy policies have driven up energy prices far more than a conflict in Iran"

Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2026-06-04T20:16:54.458Z

The rise of corporate militias.
www.kenklippenstein.com/p/let-them-d...

Ken Klippenstein (@kenklippenstein.bsky.social) 2026-06-02T20:02:20.777Z

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