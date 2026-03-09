Whee! Crude Oil Prices Hit $119 A Barrel

Oil prices surged this morning in a sign of growing concern that the Epstein war will continue to batter energy supplies, raising gas prices for consumers and weighing on the stock market.

Brent crude, the international oil benchmark, rose above $100 a barrel for the first time in roughly four years, more than 40 percent more expensive than it was before the United States and Israel began attacking Iran on Feb. 28.

In Asia, economies are heavily dependent on imported oil from the Middle East. Stocks tumbled across the board. South Korea’s Kospi index fell almost 6 percent, while Japan’s Nikkei 225 benchmark fell 5.2 percent.

Oil rose as high as $119.50 a barrel. The price came down below $110 a barrel after reports that governments were taking steps to ease concerns about tightening supplies of oil.

Crude oil prices spike near $120 a barrel as the Iran war impedes production and shipping

This is Citi's daily terms of trade measure for Brazil. What's happening to oil prices is a huge positive shock for Brazil and commodity exporters like it. It took about 2 weeks after Russia invaded Ukraine for markets to trade this. We're heading there...

robinjbrooks.substack.com/p/what-iran-...