What's On A War President's Mind?

A cartoon for March 22, 2026
What's On A War President's Mind?
By RattMarch 22, 2026

This cartoon is too kind. Our beloved cartoonist Ratt has assumed Trump has a brain, much less one that functions on some level.

But I digress...welcome to week 4 of the Iran War That Never Should Have Happened. Dear Leader is losing interest while shaking his dick wrist in Iran's general direction.

After the sendoff he gave Robert Mueller yesterday, I only hope he lives in eternity knowing he is hosting the largest unisex bathroom on the planet someday.

Welcome to a new week. What's catching your eye this morning? Leave it in the open thread below...

- Karoli

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