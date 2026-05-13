Fox Business Host: 'Bomb The You Know What' Out Of Iran To Get Inflation Down

Fox Business host Charlie Gasparino is all-in with Trump committing more war crimes if it means getting inflation under control in the United States. I'm surprised he didn't find a way to pin all of this on Joe Biden while he was at it.

Here's Gasparino from this Tuesday's The Big Money Show:

RIGGS: I want to start with inflation, Charlie. These numbers were hot mostly across the board. There are some analysts who said underneath the hood, it doesn't look so bad — it looks like it was cooling. Curious how you're thinking about this.

GASPARINO: You know, I think there's a double whammy between tariffs and oil prices, and I think that's what we're seeing right now. The reason the White House knows that tariffs are inflationary is because they're looking at cutting tariffs on beef — they're actually throwing in the towel on one aspect of their tariff regime.

I would say of everything that Donald Trump has done, and he's done so many good things, the one unforced error was going whole hog on tariffs. And when you throw a war in there with higher gas prices, you're going to get this.

Now, here's the good news: I think there's a way to end this war soon — and I don't mean running for cover. I mean, doing what has to be done. Either bomb the hell out of them, take them out — you don't have to do a landing, but you have to reestablish order. If he does that, gas prices are going to come down, and the inflation picture improves.

I don't think Kevin Warsh is going to raise interest rates — I think that would be crazy at this point, because this could just be a temporary blip driven by oil prices and a bit of price shock from tariffs.

The economy generally is doing really well. We've got a pretty hot economy; we had a good employment report — there are a lot of positive things with this presidency and this economy.

But right now, the overhang really is the war. You've got to either get out of it or just finish it. We're in this way too long. Bomb the hell out of them, take out all their bridges — do whatever it takes.