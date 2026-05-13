GOP Congresswoman Writes Horrific Letter To 10-year-old Boy

When 10-year-old Christian Mango sent his essay to his U.S. Representative, he probably didn't expect anything more than a thank-you letter for his interest in civics. Instead, he and his teacher were ridiculed.

Writing, “We should have a $5,000 tax rebate. For electric cars, because they’re better than normal cars. They’re better for the environment. They pay less. And there’s no gas,” Christian said. That was seemingly too much for the cross-eyed Foxx, who wrote back a scathing response.

And, for the love of Christ, stop electing these types of people to Congress. Do better, citizens of North Carolina's 5th district.

Source: WRAL

A Greensboro mother is calling out Republican U.S. Rep. Virginia Foxx over a letter she said her son received from the congresswoman after a school assignment. Emily Mango said her 10-year-old son was assigned to write a persuasive essay and send it to a changemaker. Her son decided to write to Foxx, urging the government to consider giving drivers a rebate for electric vehicle purchases. Mango said the topic was her son's choice.

And here's part of what Foxx wrote back that was the boy's mother called "horrific."

"What many folks do not realize is that the money that 'comes from' the federal government actually comes from ordinary citizens who pay taxes to support that government. Therefore, your request that 'the federal government should give a $5,000 tax rebate for all new electric car purchases' means that the federal government must take that money out of the pockets of hardworking people who may not have the means to buy an electric vehicle in the first place." "Please ask your teacher to explain propaganda to you. My guess is that your teachers will not give you a good educational experience and help you learn to think as they are too interested in indoctrinating you. How sad."

Imagine what a condescending prick you must be to write such a letter, and to a 10-year-old child, no less. Rep. Virginia Foxx is 82 and perhaps suffers from dementia. There aren't many other explanations.

Mango called the letter "horrific" and addressed Foxx on Facebook, writing, "Reprehensible response. You crossed a line when you attacked a child and attacked teachers. You don’t deserve to be on a Committee for Education when you talk to children like this and think so lowly of teachers."

From her Instagram page.

Fox 8's news report.