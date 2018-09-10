Hurricane Florence May Hit Carolinas Mainland As A Category 5 Storm

UPDATE: Florence is now a Category 4 hurricane.

We see it every time there's a dangerous storm: people who refuse to evacuate because "they always exaggerate." This would be a good time to shift your thinking back to "just in case, I should get out of the way."

.@WSBSlade just asked me about this live on @wsbradio. Life-threatening inland flooding from Hurricane Florence is a major concern. This is just one model run, but tells the story of 20+ inch rainfall as Florence stalls. pic.twitter.com/FJ0IltFgcy — Brad Nitz (@BradNitzWSB) September 10, 2018

Over the past ten years, I've had friends who were stranded in homes without power for days, because storm flooding was so bad, they were basically surrounded by a moat that took a week to recede. They did not enjoy the experience.

Don't assume you're safe if you're in Florida. Some of this morning's computer models show the storm shifting south, so stay on top of the weather reports. (The Weather Channel will be streaming live on YouTube for the duration.)

Remember that the National Hurricane Center does not designate the storm category until they can actually measure the wind speeds. While it is currently a Category 3 storm, it is now passing over much warmer weather and rapidly intensifying. Weather outlets are predicting a Category 4 with strong potential as a Category 5, with 165mph winds.

Here are some tips for preparation.

Oh, and if you have pets, you also need to plan for them.

3 Very Worrisome Facts About Hurricane Florence https://t.co/IIgUy4JRJO pic.twitter.com/ORiZsCgn68 — Cup O Code (@cupocode) September 10, 2018