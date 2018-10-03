Sham 'Prophet' Claims Hurricane Florence Man-Made To Enable 'Massive Voter Fraud'

Mark Taylor is just the latest in a long string of wingnuts lined up to feed the fever dreams of those who dwell in the dark places of our nation. With a movie debut this week, he apparently decided he needed to ramp up the crazy.

After North Carolina was ordered to produce voter registration records for the past 8 years as part of a joint effort by ICE and the DOJ, Taylor had an opinion about that.

“I saw where North Carolina had done the voter fraud stuff for the machines, for this, that, and the other; they had caught it or something like that and they were going after it,” Taylor said. “I said, ‘Oh boy.’ Sure enough, there is was; here comes the hurricane. Bigger than life, there is was. And I just found out, literally, though another source of mine, contact this morning, sure enough, they said it was in fact made by man and generated by the HAARP system, basically, and it was meant to try and flood North Carolina and flood out the evidence of what was going on with the voter fraud.”

So...do I have this right? Taylor is saying that a cabal of behind-the-scenes weathermakers sent a gigantic hurricane to North Carolina to conceal evidence that brown and black folks voted?

He gives new meaning to the term man-made climate change, I guess.