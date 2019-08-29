Hurricane Dorian Expected To Become Cat 3 Storm As It Hits Florida

There is the small chance Dorian will veer off and not hit Florida, but most models show it making a direct hit. (Trump must be thrilled at the thought of filing a fat insurance claim for storm damage!)

This will be a bad one. If you live in Florida, Georgia, or the Carolinas, you already know the drill. Remember, the biggest danger is the massive flooding expected from a slow-moving storm:

Hurricane #Dorian Advisory 20: Dorian Forecast to Strengthen Into a Major Hurricane During The Next Couple of Days. https://t.co/VqHn0u1vgc — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 29, 2019

RT @NHC_Atlantic: Here are the 5 AM AST/EDT August 29 Key Messages for Hurricane #Dorian. For more information, visit https://t.co/CBgkvE9D0q pic.twitter.com/vZ96IRIZQE — Harrington Group (@hgifire) August 29, 2019

"Plan for 'one up' just in case"



Just spoke with @NHC_Atlantic Director Ken Graham stresses the importance of being prepared anywhere within the forecast cone for #Dorian, and to be ready for a slightly stronger storm than what is currently forecast.pic.twitter.com/F4jXOXNpgH — Meredith Garofalo (@GarofaloWX) August 29, 2019

RT NHC_Atlantic: Tropical-storm-force winds from #Dorian could begin in parts of Florida *as early as* Saturday evening. Now is the time to begin thinking about what kinds of preparations you might need to make over the next couple of days. … pic.twitter.com/KaK4t9MOVk — Hurricane Live Updates (@live_hurricane) August 29, 2019

Hurricane #Dorian rainfall likely to be significant along with the strengthening winds. Notice what is absent in its short- term path...land! Meaning this storm is going to get stronger in warm water and lack of wind shear to disrupt the intensifying cycle @weathernetwork @cbchh pic.twitter.com/qoecWKqksJ — Chris Murphy TWN (@MurphTWN) August 29, 2019

During overnight runs, many ensemble members shifted more east bringing the storm north up the coast after making landfall in eastern Florida. If your anywhere along the east coast of Florida, you need to begin making plans in case you need to evacuate! @ChrisMartzWX #Dorian pic.twitter.com/wNawJ1GFW9 — Chase Koller | NOVA WX (@ChaseKollerWX) August 29, 2019

Hurricane Dorian: Do You Have A Hurricane Plan And What Is It? https://t.co/Osg3xku8wJ — Miami Patch (@MiamiFLPatch) August 29, 2019

There remains a lot of uncertainty as to where #Dorian will go. This will be important in determining who sees what.



The GFS continues to target Melbourne to Daytona.



The Euro makes landfall near West Palm and shifts north along the FL peninsula. This is a worst case scenario. pic.twitter.com/oH4owiGJ2z

Wed. 11 p.m. Update: #Dorian continues to strengthen as a category 1 hurricane with max winds up to 85 mph and central pressure down to 986 mb. The forecast track remains relatively unchanged, showing a major hurricane approach to Florida. pic.twitter.com/MyAY1EuOM7 — WeatherNation (@WeatherNation) August 29, 2019

#Dorian forecast to impact #Florida as a major storm. Strong high pressure, means it tracks more West (So Fl). Weaker high pressure, means it tracks more Northwest (N Fl). @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/1F3AZQdIOq — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) August 29, 2019

De @Ren_isRen: This is what bajans vex we aint get...my ppl in St. Thomas USVI, hunkered down #Dorian pic.twitter.com/hrMEFn7NkW — Clima Margarita (@ClimaMgta) August 29, 2019

PLEASE SHARE: This is video from St. Thomas yesterday when Hurricane #Dorian hit. My friend Amy Dukes sent this to me. Stay tuned to @WKRN for new updates! #WeatherAuthority https://t.co/dXNUQflLTi pic.twitter.com/XRkWYGVTfn — Danielle Breezy (@DanielleBreezy) August 29, 2019

HWRF still showing #Dorian making landfall as a very strong hurricane. Pressure gets to 932mb before making landfall in the 6z run. pic.twitter.com/FTBKPDoHLT — Trent Naismith (@TrentNaismith) August 29, 2019

Emergency Supply Kit 101: Your kit for home or for evacuation should include items from six basic areas: (1) water, (2) food, (3) first aid supplies and medications, (4) clothing and bedding, (5) tools and emergency supplies, and (6) important family documents #Dorian pic.twitter.com/g7h9vtLYft — GOHealthyOrange (@DohOrange) August 29, 2019

No clarity tonight with the models about how #Dorian will be steered. This is likely to be a dangerous storm, so any prep you can do now may serve you well later. pic.twitter.com/7JvuNSDn4d — Meteorologist Matt Gray (@mattgraysky) August 29, 2019

