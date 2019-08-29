Misc
Hurricane Dorian Expected To Become Cat 3 Storm As It Hits Florida

Instead of chillin' and grillin', Floridians, Georgians, and Carolinians will be boarding up the windows this weekend.
By Susie Madrak
Image from: WNCN.com

There is the small chance Dorian will veer off and not hit Florida, but most models show it making a direct hit. (Trump must be thrilled at the thought of filing a fat insurance claim for storm damage!)

This will be a bad one. If you live in Florida, Georgia, or the Carolinas, you already know the drill. Remember, the biggest danger is the massive flooding expected from a slow-moving storm:

