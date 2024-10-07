UPDATED: Here We Go Again: Milton Is A Category 5 Storm

Milton is now a Category 3 4 5 hurricane with 120 150 160 mph sustained winds and it's headed for the Tampa Bay area. If they tell you to evacuate, don't play around -- do it. Via CNN:

Milton will continue to strengthen early this week and likely reach at least Category 4 status. The powerful hurricane will track just north of Mexico’s Yucatán Peninsula through Tuesday before turning more to the northeast and heading straight for Florida.

The hurricane will likely move into an area of slightly more hostile atmospheric conditions as it nears the Florida coast Wednesday, limiting some of its strength before landfall. However, Milton will still be a very dangerous hurricane as it hits the coast late Wednesday and tracks over the Peninsula into Thursday.

Milton will unleash torrential, flooding rainfall and powerful winds over the Yucatán Peninsula early this week and similar conditions could arrive in Florida as early as Tuesday night.