'Who's Going To Provide?' MAGA TV Uses Segment On Strong Women To Hype Male 'Protectors'

The pro-MAGA Real America's Voice network celebrated women for Mother's Day by calling for male "providers" and "protectors."

During a Monday segment about Mother's Day, host Gina Loudon spoke to Kimberly Fletcher, CEO of Moms for America, a conservative organization.

"You can have a career anytime, but there's a time clock when you can have children in a family," Fletcher explained. "And I think as we started to look at our mothers and our grandmothers, we realized that there was something that was lost and we wanted something more."

"But this calls, Kimberly, for men, young men, really to rise up here," Loudon suggested. "Because if a mom is going to be able to have the liberty, to stay home and raise children and be a wife and a mom, that means somebody's, you know, got to provide. And the ERA era, right, in the 1970s, taught our society that women had to work. It had to be that women were in the workforce. This actually decreased our family incomes. This decreased our happiness quotient. This destroyed marriages."

"This made people more dependent on welfare systems."

"Well, I think that we have realized that what we want is strong men," Fletcher agreed. "Even feminists who say they don't want a strong man who's going to be a protector and a provider."

"And men are going to need to start to step up more," she continued. "But really, that's really the feminist movement's fault too. We've been emasculating men. We've told them that we don't want strong men. We don't want them to be those rugged men who are taking care and providing. But in actuality, we do."

Fletcher argued that the "traditional family set" worked "for thousands and thousands of years."

"And then suddenly in the 1960s, everybody said, nope, let's do something different," she quipped. "Well, now people are realizing that they want to go back to something that really made a difference."

"Yeah, well, and we need that, those birth rate numbers up and all the rest," the RAV host chimed in.