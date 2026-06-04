Trump Loses His Sh*t After Learning War Powers Aren't A Personal Blank Check

Oh no, he's mad. How unusual.
Trump Loses His Sh*t After Learning War Powers Aren't A Personal Blank Check
Credit: Gage Skidmore/Flickr/CC/license 2.0.
By Conover KennardJune 4, 2026

On Wednesday, the House passed a measure to limit Donald J. Trump's military authority regarding Iran, with a growing number of Republicans breaking ranks to express dissatisfaction with how the administration has managed the ongoing conflict.

As NewHound Ellen reported, the four Republicans who voted with all the Democrats to end the war were Reps. Tom Barrett of Michigan, Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania, Warren Davidson of Ohio, and Thomas Massie of Kentucky. Unsurprisingly, Trump's wrath is being directed at them and the "Dumocrats" in a childish Truth Social outburst.

"Yesterday, in a meaningless vote, the House voted, 4 bad Republicans and all of the Dumocrats, to limit my War Powers, right in the middle of my final negotiations to end the War with the Islamic Republic of Iran," he wrote. "Who would do such an unpatriotic thing."

"They know where the negotiations stand," he added. "The Democrats are fueled by Trump Derangement Syndrome. They would rather have our Country fail than give me another, of many, victories. The four Republicans, that’s a whole other story - They’re GRANDSTANDERS! They should be ashamed of themselves. MAGA!!! President DJT"

Trump is having a meltdown because Congress had the sheer audacity to suggest his war powers aren’t a personal lifetime subscription. 'How dare they negotiate checks and balances while I’m negotiating over a war I started!’

Trump thinks the four GOP “grandstanders” should be ashamed for not giving him a blank check to wage war whenever he feels like it because unlimited war authority is really peace. Somehow. Welcome to checks and balances, Donald. It's a rarity these days. Next time, get Congressional approval, k?

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