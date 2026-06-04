Virginia Residents Loading Up On ARs As New Gun Law Is Imminent

It seems unlikely to make a real difference, as the gun lobby is expected to file suits.
By Susie MadrakJune 4, 2026

So you pass a law restricting semiautomatic guns in your state, and what happens?

“They’re buying the living daylights out of ARs,” said Karen Ballengee, owner of Southern Police Equipment (formerly Southern Gun World) in Chesterfield County. "They're buying guns as fast as they can get their hands on them." This, according to the Roanoke Times.

Customers are looking for ARs, AR pistols and regular handguns with a threaded barrel to accept sound suppressors, Ballengee said.

Many gun manufacturers are giving Virginia stores priority shipping to help Virginians get the firearms they want before it's too late.

The surge in sales comes after Virginia lawmakers passed legislation restricting the sale and purchase of certain semiautomatic firearms and magazines holding more than 15 rounds. Gov. Abigail Spanberger signed the bill into law last month, and the restrictions are set to take effect July 1.

At New American Arms in Richmond, general manager Tony Martin said sales have been on the rise since January, after Congress eliminated a long-standing federal transfer tax on suppressors and certain federally regulated firearms. The shop on Broad Street is billed as Central Virginia's only full-service gun shop; with gunsmiths on staff, the business provides training, repairs and builds custom rifles.

“We were inundated with requests to purchase and transfer NFA items, particularly silencers,” Martin said, referring to firearms regulated under the National Firearms Act.

Oh, and state attorneys are saying they won't enforce the law, calling it "unconstitutional."

Can you help us out?

For over 22 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon