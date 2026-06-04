Virginia Residents Loading Up On ARs As New Gun Law Is Imminent

So you pass a law restricting semiautomatic guns in your state, and what happens?

“They’re buying the living daylights out of ARs,” said Karen Ballengee, owner of Southern Police Equipment (formerly Southern Gun World) in Chesterfield County. "They're buying guns as fast as they can get their hands on them." This, according to the Roanoke Times.

Customers are looking for ARs, AR pistols and regular handguns with a threaded barrel to accept sound suppressors, Ballengee said.

Many gun manufacturers are giving Virginia stores priority shipping to help Virginians get the firearms they want before it's too late.

The surge in sales comes after Virginia lawmakers passed legislation restricting the sale and purchase of certain semiautomatic firearms and magazines holding more than 15 rounds. Gov. Abigail Spanberger signed the bill into law last month, and the restrictions are set to take effect July 1.

At New American Arms in Richmond, general manager Tony Martin said sales have been on the rise since January, after Congress eliminated a long-standing federal transfer tax on suppressors and certain federally regulated firearms. The shop on Broad Street is billed as Central Virginia's only full-service gun shop; with gunsmiths on staff, the business provides training, repairs and builds custom rifles.

“We were inundated with requests to purchase and transfer NFA items, particularly silencers,” Martin said, referring to firearms regulated under the National Firearms Act.

Oh, and state attorneys are saying they won't enforce the law, calling it "unconstitutional."