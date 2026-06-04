Rep. Dean Skewers Todd Blanche Over Redactions Of Epstein Files

Rep. Madeleine Dean tore apart the unconscionable number of redacted files in the Epstein files. She proved that Trump lied about being on Jeffrey Epstein's plane while sycophant acting AG Todd Blanche looked on.

DEAN: When will you comply with the law and release all of the files? TODD: As I said to you when we spoke before, we have complied with the law. DEAN: There are 3 million more documents, and you know what you said to me? They're all duplicative, and they include another guy named Epstein.

Blanche Dubois claimed he never said it, but you know he did.

After the Chairman interrupted, Dean let Blanche have it.

What is true is that the president has lied about being on Epstein's plane, and the unredacted files prove that. There's a lot in here. I am shocked at this. There's also this set of files in the file. This is investigation into the potential co-conspirators of Jeffrey Epstein. I almost used up all the blank ink in the hallway, because it's all covered up. It's all covered up. The American people are not stupid. They know that when members of Congress have to go in and actually unredact, try to find the truth for these victims, something is corrupt. Something is corrosive. You were paid $10 million to represent the president. You hang a 30-foot banner of the president's menacing face over the entrance to the Department of Justice. You said that if you were terminated or not moved forward as attorney general, you would say to the president, I love you, sir. So I have one question for you. Is your obligation to the victims and survivors of Epstein's heinous crimes and all his perpetrators, or is your first obligation to the president of the United States?

Todd Blanche's obligations are to Trump, and Trump alone.

That's why he was appointed, and so far he has not let Vonshitzhispants down.