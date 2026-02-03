Weirdo Todd Blanche Says It's No Crime To Party With Jeffrey Epstein

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche continues to cover up for Donald Trump and those men who engaged in meaningful contact with a pedophile sex trafficker by claiming "it's not a crime to party with Mr. Epstein."

Blanche joined Fox News on Monday, and host Laura Ingraham asked if there were any chance there would be any more prosecutions related to those people having sex with minors.

Blanche's response was shocking.

BLANCHE: Well, look, we... I'll never say no. And we will always investigate any evidence of misconduct. But, as you know, it is not a crime to party with Mr. Epstein. And-and so as horrible as it... It's not a crime to email with Mr. Epstein. And-and some of these men may have done horrible things, and-and if we have evidence that allows us to prosecute them, you better believe we will. But it's also the kind of thing that-that the American people need to understand that it-it isn't a crime to party with Mr. Epstein. It isn't a crime to have been on his island.

Can you imagine defending Dr. Josef Mengele or Joseph Goebbels by saying it wasn't a crime to party with Hitler? Wasn't it a crime to hang out with him in his bunker?

It's not a crime to send Jeffrey Epstein handwritten, sexually explicit birthday cards, either. Still, it indicates much about Trump and why he fought so vigorously to claim the Epstein files were a Democrat witch-hunt.

Trump was mentioned thousands of times in the latest Friday news dump, including "allegations sent to the FBI claiming that he also abused young girls," but that doesn't count in Blanche's mind.

On top of this, there are still so many redactions throughout the released files, while the DOJ refuses to release many more, leaving haunting questions unanswered.

Questions Blanche refuses to answer.