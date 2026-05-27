Rep. Tom Massie: Blanche And Patel Have 'Perjured Themselves' On Epstein Files

Rep. Tom Massie of Kentucky told Meet the Press that he is going to be releasing more names that were redacted in the Epstein files, while claiming both Todd Blanche and Kash Patel committed perjury covering up the Epstein file releases.

Massie made no bones about Blanche's criminality.

WELKER: As you've noted, the speech and debate clause actually protects you from being prosecuted for whatever you say on the floor of the house.

You have named names in the Epstein files in the past. Can we expect you to name more names? In the coming weeks and months.

MASSIE: Yes Uh, Todd Blanche is violating the law.

There's still millions of files. They haven't released.

We know from the FBI that the Epstein files have been over redacted.

I have released at least three names of billionaires who are implicated in this.

I don't think it's possible to get to convictions with Todd Blanche at the top and with the FBI director Kash Patel at the top because they've effectively both perjured themselves by saying that there's nobody else in the files.

Even Melania doesn't believe that the First Lady knows that Jeffrey Epstein didn't act alone.