'He Likes The Results': Oz Tries To Spin Trump's Cognitive Test Addiction As A Flex

This is insane, even for this creep.
By John AmatoJune 3, 2026

During the White House press conference yesterday, "Dr." Mehmet Oz explained with a straight face that Trump has been getting so many medical checkups because he loves acing the results.

Huh?

This is less credible than Ivermectin, bleach, UV lights, and hydroxychloroquine cures for COVID.

Q: If the President is in such perfect health, why does he keep going back in for checkups?

OZ: Mr. Schultz, I think he likes the results.

He does really well. He aces the test every single day.

And I do actually believe that he is curious to make sure everything is going in the right direction.

He's a very meticulous person in so many ways that are often underappreciated.

But for him to want to know all the numbers and keep on top of them, it's the same reason he calls people at odd hours because something's on his mind and he wants to deal with it.

Is Oz telling us Trump loves taking the Cognitive Assessment test? So much that he continually goes to Walter Reed for them? WTF?

Does Trump take the test every single day?

If he does, he is mentally unbalanced.

This is such a lie.

Trump does not need to go to Walter Reed to take this test.

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