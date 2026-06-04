Albanians Furious Over Ivanka And Jared's Island Paradise

It's not the only political flashpoint in their country right now, but it's easy to make a Trump into a national target.
By Susie MadrakJune 4, 2026

This is some story, huh?

Thousands of Albanians have taken to the streets — and the internet — to rage against a planned luxury resort linked to Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner, with protesters demanding the government cancel the project and chanting "Ivanka, go home."

The flashpoint is a proposed €4 billion ($4.7 billion) development — described by Prime Minister Edi Rama as an "extraordinary investment" — on Sazan Island and the protected Vjosa-Narta coastal wetlands in southern Albania. Ivanka described it in dreamy terms on a recent podcast.

"It's an unbelievable, beautiful, 1,400-hectare private island in the middle of the Mediterranean," she told host David Senra. "We swam to the island, we went on a hike, barefoot all the way up to the top, and we were just captivated."

Imagine. You find a beautiful, pristine island, and because you're a Trump, your immediate reaction is: Hey, let's fuck it up with a huge resort with massive environmental impacts -- you know, like sewage. And I presume you call Daddy, and put on your best little-girl voice, saying, "Daddy, anything you can do to help?"

Also: the island had protected status! Also also: not saying that billionaires don’t all want their own private islands so they can sex traffic underage women but I can think of one prominent example where they did!

Elizabeth Spiers (@espiers.bsky.social) 2026-06-04T13:08:42.513Z

'Go home!' Ivanka Trump inundated with backlash over dubious private island scheme

www.rawstory.com/ivanka-priva...

Morgan Fairchild (@morgfair.bsky.social) 2026-06-04T05:52:29.692Z

ALBANIANS ERUPT IN PROTEST AGAINST IVANKA & JARED KUSHNER

Jared & Ivanka Trump bought the only island Albania owned a few yrs ago

Kushners groomed Albanian govt for years to get them to change law so they could purchase the island. PLANS: to build a personal home & resort

youtu.be/jBMP__evDNU?...

Dede Bell ☮️🌎👩‍💻 (@dedebell.bsky.social) 2026-06-03T15:19:31.968Z

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