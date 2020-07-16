Chris Cuomo Is Furious That Trump Is 'Selling Magic Beans In The Middle Of A Pandemic'

Chris Cuomo went off on an extended rant last night about Trump's latest PR stunt.

"Let's start with this. The pandemic is in full effect. It's feasting on us, especially red states who followed Trump's trail of denial to their own detriment. Why should you not believe the record? But more importantly, this. You tell me how a president in the middle of a pandemic has got time for this bullshit.

"Are you kidding me? Hawking products? Goya, I don't care who it is. Resolute desk? This is what he's resolute about? Pandemic priorities? His daughter Ivanka, top White House adviser, are you kidding me? Marketing for a brand following calls for a boycott after Goya's CEO heaped praise on Trump last week. On your dime, in the middle of a pandemic, they're selling beans. Are you kidding me?

"This is not left and right. This is reasonable, my brothers and sisters. The guy is sitting at the Resolute desk with a bunch of Goya products. Proof positive of why we need many Faucis, but we only have one. Why? The idea of him messing with Fauci when he's selling magic beans is crazy. What reason, What good reason, what good reason?"

He went on about Trump suppressing the virus information from the CDC, planning to use the National Guard.

"Why? I don't know a good reason but I know a bad one. Lie, deny, and defy. The president keeps telling you the problem is testing. You don't think that has anything to do with his desire for this information? Wake up. This is what's making us sick. I do not want to see you people have to go through what I did. It never ends. It never ends, this thing. Even a mild case."

He said Trump is desperate about himself and his campaign, "and that's where it gets dangerous for us. So keep an eye on it, hold him to account, make him do his damn job."