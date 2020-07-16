Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Ivanka Sells Goya Beans, Twitter Rejoices

Twitter remains undefeated, as Ivanka's ridiculous Hatch Act violation inspires the best memes, because it ain't like the U.S. Attorney General cares about law-breaking around these parts, so...
By Aliza Worthington
Ivanka Sells Goya Beans, Twitter Rejoices
Image from: Twitter Screenshot

Aww! Ivanka's breaking the law again! So sweet — Daddy must be so proud!

Here she is violating the Hatch Act, which forbids government employees from endorsing products and/or brands.

Aaaaaaand, they're off!

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Support us