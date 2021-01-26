Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
comments

Goya Foods Revokes Media Privileges Of Its Trump-Loving CEO

Goya Foods has voted to censure its pro-Trump CEO Robert Unanue following his recent television appearances questioning the results of the presidential election.
By Ed Scarce

You might remember last summer when there was a call for a boycott of Goya Foods after this guy went to the White House and praised Trump. saying "We are all truly blessed ... to have a leader like President Trump."

Apparently, the rest of the board (a family-run business) have finally had enough of his antics (after Trump is safely out of office, mind you) and put the muzzle on.

Source: New York Post

Goya Foods has voted to silence its pro-Trump CEO Robert Unanue following his recent television appearances questioning the results of the presidential election, The Post has learned.

The Hispanic foods giant on Friday agreed to censure Unanue, 67, for controversial remarks in the wake of the deadly Jan. 6 invasion of the US Capitol building, including on Jan. 20 when he called Biden’s election “unverified” during an appearance on Fox Business.

The vote by a majority of Goya’s nine-member board means Unanue must now obtain board permission before making any more media appearances, sources close to the situation said.

“Bob does not speak for Goya Foods when he speaks on TV,” Goya board member and third-generation owner Andy Unanue told The Post last week leading up to the vote. “The family has diverse views on politics, but politics is not part of our business. Our political point of views are irrelevant.”

Even Ivanka Trump got in on the foolishness, making this ad for Goya a few days after the boycott call. As stupid as all this sounds though, Trump did better than expected with Hispanics in the last election and some credit stunts like this and the Goya boycott as actually helping him, especially in Florida. Such is the strangeness of American politics.

