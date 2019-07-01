Politics
After Ivanka Inserts Herself Into G20 Meeting, Twitter Does Its Thing

Twitter photoshopped Trump's emotional support animal into every possible historic event.
By Susie Madrak

Using the hashtag #unwantedIvanka, Twitter took Trump's daughter Ivanka to task for her unseemly intrusion into a summit of world leaders at the G20 conference -- especially after video leaked of her intruding on a discussion between Emmanuel Macron, Justin Trudeau, IMF director Christine Lagarde and Theresa May. (As we know, neither Ivanka nor her husband Jared are the sharpest tools in the shed.)

Ivanka, poster child for participation trophies, believes there is no iconic moment that can't be elevated by her presence! Like this one:

But I think my very favorite is from when Ivanka "interned" with Evita Peron:

