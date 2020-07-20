2020 Summer Subscription/Donation Drive

Politics
Howard Kurtz Doesn't Understand Why The Media Isn't Covering Goya Boycott

The Fox News host thinks this is a much bigger story than Ivanka Trump hawking Goya products.
By Susie Madrak
29 min ago by Heather
On Howard Kurtz's Media Buzz, Kurtz is upset that the media is reacting to Trump selling groceries off the Resolute Desk. Why, why, why?

Fox News correspondent Griff Jenkins said media outlets are not really addressing "the backlash of the boycott" spurred by the Goya CEO's praise of President Trump. He seems to think it's not all that significant that Ivanka Trump's Goya endorsement was an ethics violation.

You'll remember that Goya Foods CEO Robert Unanue sparked widespread outrage and a movement to boycott his company’s products when he praised President Donald Trump at a Hispanic prosperity event in the Rose Garden.

“Today, it gives me great honor — and, by the way, we’re all truly blessed at the same time to have a leader like President Trump who is a builder,” he said.

Gee, guys, do you think maybe it's that people are just sick of seeing people grovel at the feet of the grossly incompetent, law-breaking Pretender President?

Or that his family routinely uses their position to endorse products? And no, there's no exemption when it's "a political statement" and there's a reason why Howard Kurtz no longer works on a real news network.

