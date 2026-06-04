Rep. Jimmy Patronis of Florida's 1st told CNBC he supported the confirmation of acting Attorney General Todd Blanche because he is a loyalist to Trump who can be counted on to always act on Trump's behalf.

Trump's former personal attorney has done everything he can to prosecute those against whom Trump has a vendetta at every turn. To make matters worse, he allegedly perpetrated a fraud on the US government he represents by handing over a $1.8 billion settlement to Trump over his fraudulent lawsuit against the IRS to use as he wishes, as a quote, "anti-weaponization slush fund." It wasn't a surprise that Blanche was forced to rescind the handout.

KERNEN: How about AG Blanche? What do you think - good good pick to be a permanent AG, are you comfortable? PATRONIS: Look, I think he has been steadfast and and loyal to the president and the president needs somebody he can trust and Todd has shown that he can be counted on. It's not an easy job. You're talking about a president who has been a bigger victim of a weaponized court system than any other sitting president in the history United States so yeah look is there an appetite to want to hit some reset buttons? Absolutely, it's not just the president. It's just the constituency of the United States in general they want a fair court system a fair prosecution system in place and we saw very clearly where this president was having those type of events in his life where the Justice Department other other administrations were coloring outside the lines.

Blanche did his best to try to work out a pardon deal for sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell, in an effort to cover up Trump's Epstein relationship.

There is nothing fair in Donald Trump's DOJ. It's been the exact opposite. It's the most weaponized and corrupt Department of Justice in history.

Todd Blanche runs the DOJ as if they were Demented Donald's personal attorneys.

This cannot stand, and he should not be confirmed.