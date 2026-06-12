Acting AG Todd Blanche To Testify About Epstein To Oversight Committee

Presumably Comer will not order to have him testify under oath, which seems to be reserved for Democratic witnesses.
By Susie MadrakJune 12, 2026

Rep. Melanie Stansbury of New Mexico spoke to reporters on Wednesday following sitting in on a closed-door Oversight Committee deposition of Bill Gates. Gates was called before Congress to testify about his ties to sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein in the ongoing House investigation into Epstein’s illicit activities, which Stansbury said will next look at Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche. Via Mediaite:

“We are all glad to hear that Mr. Comer has had a change of heart in making sure that Todd Blanche is brought before this committee,” Stansbury began, referring to Oversight Chair James Comer’s (R-KY) statement hours earlier that he would like to see Blanche testify before the committee in July.

(I will assume Comer will not have him testify under oath, which seems to be reserved for Democratic witnesses.)

“We want to make clear that he must be brought before the committee under oath in a deposition that is recorded for the American people to see, and this is separate from his confirmation process. Todd Blanche is at the heart of the cover-up of this case, as was revealed especially in the New York Times’ explosive reporting today about situation room meetings that were held in which Todd Blanche, as the president’s personal attorney and deputy AG, was working with others, including the vice president, to help try to cover up this case,” she continued, referring to Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan’s deep dive article from earlier in the day."

Rep. Melanie Stansbury
🚨‼️ Breaking News in Epstein Case‼️ 🚨
Comer has agreed Todd Blanche must appear in Oversight Dems. With explosive reporting from The New York Times on the White House coverup and multiple Situation Room meetings — this is looking more like a Watergate-style coverup every day.

Dale Ryder (@kryton3298.bsky.social) 2026-06-10T22:47:30.803Z

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