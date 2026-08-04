Trump Finds A New Group To Call Filthy And Dirty: Everyone Who Didn't Vote For Him

During a White House ceremony on Monday, when Trump signed an executive order creating the President's Military Spouse Commission, Trump turned into a malignant racist by describing all blue cities, or people who don't support him, as if he were the Imperial Wizard of the KKK attacking non-whites in this country.

This rant was certifiable on every level.

Every claim he made was a fiction of his racist addled brain.

TRUMP: Look at the blue cities. What do they have in common aside from massive crime much more crime? The Republicans have very little crime, but one of the blue cities have in mind and also you can say this with nations. When they go bad The blue cities have something in common, crime high crime, vicious violent crime, but what do they have in common? They're all dirty. They're filthy dirty. Their streets are dirty. Their streets smell. Their storefronts are broken. Their trees are all gross. Everything about the place is dirty, and I don't want to mention any specific city. It's really all of them, but you go into these cities that are blue. They're crime-ridden, and they're filthy dirty. They're filthy dirty. The streets are dirty. They have people lying all over the street doing, you know, what?

This is insanity.

I won't bother listing all the beautiful blue cities because there are too many to list here.

Trump has been trying to turn the United States into a US versus THEM mentality since he took office in January 2025.

His goal is to be President only for the people who support him. Everyone else must suffer.

Here are some facts anyway. The highest murder rates reside in red cities. Study: Red States Have Higher Murder Rates Than Blue States

"Trump-voting red states had a 40% higher murder rate than Biden's voting bloc."

In her post,"The red state killing fields," Digby writes, "Democrats are not allowed to make this point because it’s disrespectful of Real Americans in red states. Only Republicans can insult people who live in cities and blue states calling them depraved hellholes infested with criminals and deviants. It’s the law. Weirdly, Third Way is usually one of the “centrist” institutions that enforces it."

Our Andrea Thompson writes this masterpiece on Substack: FEMA Said Yes, Trump Said No: Disaster Relief Now Comes With A Political Litmus Test

Let's forget the data or the truth.

Demented Trump has taken the highest office in the country and turned it into a sewer of hatred, lies, immorality, and criminality. It's filled with sycophants who must glorify his presence or be shunned.

This is not the America the US Constitution was written for.

Newsom weighed in: