This is peak Trump World theater — Jeanine Pirro literally hauling a box of exculpatory evidence into the Oval Office to convince her own boss that his precious Reflecting Pool wasn't vandalized; it was just shoddy construction, CBS News reports.

And he'd already publicly trashed her for "folding like an umbrella" for doing her job correctly.

Here’s the kicker: prosecutors blamed the Interior Department for holding back critical evidence until after they'd already secured an indictment. So Burgum's team apparently sent an innocent guy through the wringer while Doug Burgum was out there insisting "the evidence is clear, vandals have repeatedly caused damage."

Pirro — a longtime Trump loyalist — made her case to the President directly, sitting through a tense Oval Office sit-down on Monday. The meeting came just hours after Trump had publicly torched her for dropping the criminal case against Olympic canoeist David Hearn. Not long after, she was spotted leaving the White House hauling a big white box and several bags — reportedly stuffed with the Interior Department evidence that cleared Hearn and the other defendants of vandalism in the first place.

Meanwhile, this is the same U.S. Attorney's office that had a grand jury unanimously refuse to indict six Democratic lawmakers and got its Powell subpoenas tossed as a pretext. Pirro's just having a year.

Make no mistake about it, they called for imprisoning the 67-year-old former Olympic canoeist. Pirro initially sought a 10-year prison sentence for the man who dared to touch the water. Meanwhile, even Pirro dropped the charges when presented with the evidence, proving that the administration was lying.

Trump probably threw ketchup all over the evidence boxes. But I gotta admit that I love this for her. Hearn is hopefully talking this over with his lawyers.