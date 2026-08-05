Susan Collins Is A No Vote On Todd Blanche

Sen. Susan Collins, who is in a fight to retain her Senate seat in the upcoming midterms, released a statement saying she will oppose Todd Blanche's nomination to become the permanent AG.

We've seen Sen. Collins state she would vote against something one day and then do the opposite the next, but this seems a bit more on point. At best, it’s a performative vote against him because he colleagues will make sure her vote doesn’t matter.

Blanche is as corrupt an Attorney General as we've ever seen.

"While I believe Mr. Blanche is a capable lawyer, the Department of Justice has become increasingly political," Collins said in a statement. "Mr. Blanche has taken several actions that have further eroded the Department's independence, and that is the basis for my vote to oppose his confirmation."

Under Blanche, not only is the DOJ a weapon being used to fulfill Trump's political vendettas, but also neutered the IRS from auditing Demented Donald and his family's tax returns. Since Trump regained the presidency, he and his family have used it to enrich themselves like never before.

If Blanche becomes AG, he will concoct a slightly different version of the 1.76 billion slush fund for Trump in a heartbeat.

There are two remaining Republican senators who have not said one way or the other how they will vote. Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) and Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) have said nothing so far.

Cassidy should be a no vote if he has any integrity at all after being lied to by RFK Jr, and having Trump wreck his reelection plans.

Mitch McConnell's health is another stumbling block for the corrupt Blanche.

Fingers crossed.