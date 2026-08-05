Whitehouse: Every Vote For Blanche Is A Vote For An Epstein Cover Up

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse gave an epic speech in the Senate Judiciary Committee (below) laying out so many of the reasons Todd Blanche should be pushed out of the Department of Justice, not made attorney general.

Afterward, Whitehouse told MS Now’s Alicia Menendez that despite the incomprehensible votes by Sens. John Cornyn and Thom Tillis to confirm Blanche, “There are plenty of other Republican senators who are not yet sold” on his nomination.

Personally, I don’t hold out any hope for Republicans to do the right thing for either the country, the rule of law, the U.S. Constitution, or the victims of Jeffrey Epstein.

But Whitehouse did lay out a roadmap for Democrats to politically destroy every single Republican who votes to confirm Trump's consigliere pretending to be attorney general for all Americans. First, Whitehouse noted that senators could object to Blanche by refusing to allow any nominees or legislation to go forward. “The problem is they had those tools right now and failed to use them,” he said.

Hmm, that sounds like something the Democrats could have at least tried to do, eh, Chuck Schumer?

If nothing else, the stink of Jeffrey Epstein should never be allowed to fade away from any pro-Blanche vote. Whitehouse said Republicans are “between an Epstein and a Blanche place,” meaning a rock and a hard place with the nomination. He pointed out that Blanche was in charge of the Epstein files release and “he’s been hiding stuff and [Republicans] know it.”

He first tried to hide FBI 302s, agent reports that included allegations Donald Trump sexually assaulted a girl around 14 years old, Whitehouse explained. The DOJ released the 302s after they were caught hiding them but still have not produced the agent’s notes that were used to write them up. “We know that there are 37 pages missing. So, like, what’s up with that?” Whitehouse said.

“And then you've got billions of dollars of Epstein transactions that generated Treasury Suspicious Activity Reports. Evidently, them being called Suspicious Activity Reports wasn't enough of a clue to Blanche to investigate for suspicious activity,” Whitehouse continued. “So that whole arena of Epstein's financial misconduct was left just completely uncovered.”

There was also Blanche’s visit with Ghislaine Maxwell “to buy her silence about Trump with an improvement in her status to a club-fed prison situation,” he dded.

“You know, you just pile all that stuff up, and it's really hard to not have Jeffrey Epstein stick to people who vote to confirm Todd Blanche,” Whitehouse concluded.

Blanche’s final confirmation vote could come as early as this week, according to The New York Times. “He is expected to be confirmed, even though several Republicans have yet to commit to supporting him,” The Times said.

Every single Democrat should be working to make Epstein stick to Blanche supporters NOW.