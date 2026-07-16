Todd Blanche During Confirmation Hearing On Trump: 'I'm His Lawyer'

During Wednesday's Attorney General confirmation hearing, Acting AG Todd Blanche got tripped up on the very first question from a Republican Senator, immediately exposing his incompetence, sycophancy, and unqualified nature to be the permanent Attorney General under the Trump administration.

92 Year-old Chuck Grassley could barely read the opening when he tossed it to Sen. John Kennedy.

Kennedy started weaving one of his phony southern tales about Blanche's qualifications and then asked his first question.

KENNEDY: Are you and President Trump friends? BLANCHE: I'm his lawyer -- was his lawyer, and now I'm the deputy attorney general. So I met him as his criminal defense attorney.

Blanche was a basically an unknown attorney until Trump picked him to represent him in 2023.

Blanche gambled his partnership and proved he was enough of a sycophant that Trump welcomed him with open arms.

Back in April when he was named acting AG, Blanche made these outrageous comments.

"As to whether or not I want this job, I did not ask for this job. I love working for President Trump, it’s the greatest honor of a lifetime,” he said in April, shortly after being named the acting attorney general. If he chooses to nominate somebody else and asks me to go do something else, I will say, ‘Thank you very much. I love you, sir.’ I don’t have any goals or aspirations beyond that.”

Those remarks are a disqualification of his candidacy in any normal administration. His actions rebuffed by a judge in the 1.8 billion dollar slush fund should make him subject to an investigation, not a permanent job.

Blanche is the most unqualified man of all time to sit at the table. But worse than that, he's admitted with his own mouth that he's not working for the people, but for the president.